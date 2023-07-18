Extreme temperatures 🥵: HFD shares times on how to avoid heat-related medical emergencies

FILE - Kayak and canoe outfitter Jessie Fuentes walks along the Rio Grande under a warm sun Thursday, July 6, 2023. As the heat breaks records, weakening and sickening people, its worth remembering that dire heat waves have inspired effective efforts to prevent heat illness. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department is sharing some safety tips ahead of the extreme heat that’s set to take over the city this week.

HFD wanted not only wanted to provide some tips to the community, they always wanted to share how they are keeping firefighters safe during these times.

Tips from HFD to avoid medical emergencies:

Stay hydrated - even if you’re not thirsty, take sips of water throughout the day and try to avoid sugary, caffeinated drinks and alcohol.

Wear light-colored clothing.

Check-in on elderly neighbors and small children

If you work outdoors, try to complete work before 10 a.m. and then take a break during the peak hours of the day and resume after 5 p.m.

During the month of June, HFD said it responded to 442 heat-related calls, and during the month of July, it responded to 251 as of July, 17.

To keep firefighters who are responding to these calls or working fires, the department is limiting training hours, ensuring firefighters stay hydrated throughout the day and making sure they are receiving proper rehab and rotation during fire scenes.