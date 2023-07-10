Houston firefighters dealing with air conditioning issues at several fire stations

According to HFD, five fire stations and three support facilities are currently having issues with air conditioning. HFD said Station 33 had a brand-new AC installed last week.

HOUSTON – The inside of Houston Fire Station 56 is hot.

“We walked in and we were literally sweating,” said Sandy Ditta.

Sandy Ditta with Operation HFD Cookie Drop recently noticed just how hot it is after delivering cookies to the firefighters. She has been baking cookies for them for years to help boost their spirits.

“They’ve been without AC for almost two months. They’re called to a fire that is very hot and they come back and they have no relief,” said Ditta.

She said the station has eight makeshift cooling units that are working overtime, especially during record breaking heat.

“They’re set at 65, its 85 degrees in there. Some of the other rooms are hotter than that,” said Ditta.

According to HFD, five fire stations and three support facilities are currently having issues with air conditioning. HFD said Station 33 had a brand-new AC installed last week.

KPRC 2 spoke with HFD Assistant Chief Michael Mire on the phone. He said supply chain issues are to blame for the delayed repairs.

“It’s not a matter of money. It’s not a matter of labor. It’s a matter of putting the needed parts in to repair the air conditioning unit. The mayor has directed the fire chief to take all measures necessary to ensure that we provided a comfortable environment in the fire station,” said Mire.

He said Station 56 is waiting on a compressor and a coil to fix the air conditioner.

“That part is expected sometime between July 28, August 10. Now, that doesn’t mean the department, nor the city is waiting on that date to come. We’re actively searching other vendors throughout the country. Our department has begun a global search to look for the needed parts as well,” said Mire.

“These men and women do an incredible job. They work very hard for the citizens of Houston and we owe them so so much.” said Ditta.

“The performance that these firefighters have done over the last six months is quite impressive. Over the last two weeks, they’ve pulled five people out of burning structures and two of them are going to walk out of a hospital any day now. And that’s impressive. And for what they do, they absolutely deserve the best accommodations that the city can provide,” said Mire.

Ditta hopes the city will keep its word, that relief is coming soon.