17-year-old charged in 2022 fatal shooting of teen girl in Greenspoint area

HOUSTON – A teen was arrested and charged for fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl at an apartment complex in the Greenspoint area in 2022, the Houston Police Department said.

Christian Ramirez, 17, is charged with murder in the 209th State District Court. He is accused in the shooting death of Kierra Blackshear.

The tragedy happened at an apartment complex located in the 400 block of Greens Rd. around 10:15 a.m.

According to investigators, multiple people were inside the apartment when one of them fired at least one shot at Blackshear. Ramirez and several witnesses present at the time fled the scene, HPD said.

Ramirez was reportedly taken into custody by Wharton County Sheriff’s Office on July 19, 2022, and was referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on a murder charge. On June 28, 2023, police said Ramirez was certified as an adult and transferred to the custody of the Harris County Joint Processing Center.

Investigators said another man, who was initially identified as a person of interest in this case, was questioned and released with no charges filed.