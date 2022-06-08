Person of interest sought in fatal shooting of woman at Greenspoint area apartment

The person of interest is identified as Marcus Haynes, 22.

Houston police would like to speak to a man they said may be connected to the fatal shooting of a woman at a Greenspoint area apartment Tuesday morning.

The person of interest has been identified as 22-year-old Marcus Haynes.

According to HPD, multiple people were inside an apartment in the 400 block of Greens Road around 10:15 a.m. when someone fired at least one shot, striking and killing the woman. The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The shooter and several witnesses who were present immediately fled the scene.

It was not immediately unknown what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of Haynes is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Ad

RELATED: Woman shot, killed during disturbance at Greenspoint area apartment, HPD says