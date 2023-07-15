99º

Woman taken to hospital after crash on Katy Freeway at Grand Parkway

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY – A woman has been taken to the hospital after a crash in west Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on the Katy Freeway at the Grand Parkway.

Two lanes are currently closed while deputies investigate. The feeder road is open.

CPR was performed on the woman who was then taken to the hospital.

