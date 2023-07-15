Woman taken to hospital after crash on Katy Freeway at Grand Parkway

HARRIS COUNTY – A woman has been taken to the hospital after a crash in west Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on the Katy Freeway at the Grand Parkway.

@HCSOTexas deputies are investigating a crash, Katy Frwy @ Grand Parkway, on main lanes. 2 lanes are closed. Feeder is open, also Park Row runs parallel to freeway. Responding deputies rendered CPR, female has been transported. pic.twitter.com/MuOVzcZnGa — Tommy Diaz (@HCSOChiefTommyD) July 15, 2023

Two lanes are currently closed while deputies investigate. The feeder road is open.

CPR was performed on the woman who was then taken to the hospital.