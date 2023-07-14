HFD sources: Cardiac arrest patient waited 29 minutes for medic unit to arrive

HOUSTON – Sources within the Houston Fire Department said that a cardiac arrest patient waited 29 minutes for an ambulance to arrive, while firefighters on the scene administered CPR.

The patient died, according to one source.

The incident happened Wednesday.

“They’re doing their job, performing CPR and a unit does not arrive for 29 minutes, and it’s heartbreaking for our men and women to do this,” Patrick Lancton, President of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, said Thursday.

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Pena said Thursday he would review the matter to learn specifics.

Lancton and many rank and file personnel within the Houston Fire Department believe that there are not enough ambulance crews staffed in the city, and that this incident highlights the issue.

Lancton has long said that Houstonians are at a greater risk because the City of Houston has left the fire department understaffed and underresourced.

Chief Pena, Thursday, by email, provided detailed information about the city’s current emergency apparatus.

KPRC 2 Reporter, Joel Eisenbaum, sent Chief Pena questions he answered via email:

My question is what is going on?

FMD (Fleet Maintenance) has maintained daily reserve ambulance unit availability, see attached daily reports. 5 units are available today.

6 new ambulance units are nearing completion of the build process.

Our manufacturer is waiting on an additional 21 chassis from Ford. This will total 27 new ambulance units that we have funded and procured, plus at least 16 approved for FY24.

No fleet AC issues to report, confirmed this AM.

How many units are out of service?

We have 98 twenty-four-hour transport units, 5 Squad Units, 5 Peak-time units, and 10 EMS supervisor units in the system. Additionally, we have 88 Engine companies, 38 Aerial companies, 21 DC vehicles, and other technical and support units. That capacity is maintained daily.

The number of units at the shop fluctuates daily based on scheduled maintenance, unscheduled maintenance and repair, motor vehicle accident damage, etc. When the frontline unit requires attention by the shop, the crews are assigned to a reserve unit until repair on the frontline units is completed.

And how is the situation being addressed?

Regarding the ambulances, 6 new ambulance units are nearing completion of the build process, plus awaiting an additional 21 chassis from Ford. This will total 27 new units that we have funded, and at least 16 approved for FY24.