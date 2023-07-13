Mayor, city council vote to rename police substation after slain Houston police sergeant

HOUSTON – The Houston City Council along with Mayor Sylvester Turner voted Wednesday to rename a police substation after a slain Houston police sergeant.

The Southwest Patrol Station located at 13097 Nitida Street will be renamed after Sgt. Harold Preston.

#hounews Today, @houmayor Turner and City Council voted to name a police substation in memory of Sgt. Preston. Sergeant Harold Preston was sworn in August 1979, serving this city for 41 years before he was fatally shot in October 20, 2020. pic.twitter.com/F8X3zx4yCR — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) July 13, 2023

Preston was sworn in as a law enforcement officer in August 1979 and served 41 years before being fatally shot on October 20, 2020.

For over 20 years of his career, Preston worked with HPD’s Southwest Division.

On October 20, 2020, Preston and two other HPD officers responded to a domestic disturbance call where he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later succumbed to his injuries.

“Sergeant Preston’s actions on October 20, 2020 saved several lives which required him to make the ultimate sacrifice,” a Houston City Council meeting agenda read. “Sergeant Preston’s many years of outstanding service to his department and the City of Houston have been highly commendable and will leave a strong legacy of performance that others will emulate.”