Candlelight vigil held for teen killed after being struck by bullet while playing video games in bedroom

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – A candlelight vigil was held in remembrance of a Liberty County 18-year-old who was killed after he was struck by a bullet while playing video games in his bedroom.

The vigil in honor of Gerardo Olivares-Mancha was held at Dayton High School, where he had just graduated this Spring.

“He could talk to anyone, brighten everyone’s day,” said Trey Ellison, one of Olivares-Mancha’s teachers.

“I witnessed many times as an upperclassman he would go to somebody that he didn’t even know that he saw that was down, or didn’t have friends, he would just go sit down next to them and strike up a conversation,” he added.

Investigators said the shooter may have possibly been targeting the home due to the location being on a dead-end secluded gravel road, however, it is not confirmed at this time.

“What I pray is that those people are brought to justice by their conscience, that they come to know Christ, that their lives are turned around,” said Ellison.

Investigators were told that a light-colored pick-up truck was seen fleeing the area shortly after the gunshots were heard.

As far as a search for a suspect, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said they have had a couple of leads and one of the leads was a person who was ruled out as a suspect. The investigation continues.