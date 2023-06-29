July 4th safety, illegal fireworks, and celebratory gunfire: What you should know

In 2021, Turner emphasized that celebratory gunfire is illegal within the city limits. He also warned that celebratory gunfire remains a problem in the city year after year. HPD has told city residents in recent years that even if nobody is hit, revelers who open fire can face up to a year behind bars and a $4,000 fine.

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner joined representatives from the Houston Police Department, Houston Fire Department and MOSE to highlight ways Houstonians can celebrate safely during the Fourth of July celebrations.

READ: Fireworks, parades and festivals: Where to celebrate this Fourth of July

The news conference was held at 2:30 p.m. where the mayor provided safety tips and reminded residents about celebratory gunfire and illegal fireworks within the city of Houston.

Celebratory gunfire

In 2021, Turner emphasized that celebratory gunfire is illegal within the city limits. He also warned that celebratory gunfire remains a problem in the city year after year. HPD has told city residents in recent years that even if nobody is hit, revelers who open fire can face up to a year behind bars and a $4,000 fine.

Rules and regulations for July 4 firework usage

There are some areas where fireworks cannot be used and even in the areas they are legal, there are many rules to follow regarding their use.

HFD reminds people that it is illegal to discharge fireworks anywhere in the Houston city limits.

Fines for violations in prohibited areas range anywhere from $500 to $2,000 for each individual firework.

Even in areas where firework discharges are legal, there are some rules that must be followed.

It is illegal to sell, explode, or ignite fireworks within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or flammable compressed gasses are stored and dispensed. It is also illegal to explode or ignite fireworks within 100 feet of a place where fireworks are stored or sold.

READ: Shell Freedom Over Texas: Chris Young to headline annual Fourth of July celebration in Houston