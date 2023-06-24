Rules and regulations for July 4 firework usage

BERLIN - DECEMBER 29: Fireworks lie in boxes in a storage container at the Fire and Fun fireworks shop on the first day of New Year's Eve fireworks sales on December 29, 2008 in the Zehlendorf district in Berlin, Germany. The sale of fireworks in Germany is tightly regulated and is only allowed from December 29 through 31. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

June 24 marks the first day of sales for fireworks for the July 4 holiday in the state of Texas.

Firework sales in the state of Texas go from Saturday until July 4 at midnight.

There are some areas where fireworks cannot be used and even in the areas they are legal, there are many rules to follow regarding their use.

The Houston Fire Department reminds people that it is illegal to discharge fireworks anywhere in the Houston city limits.

A Texas House Bill allows for the transportation of fireworks, however there are restrictions including where the fireworks are located inside the vehicle and if they are opened or unopened. Click here to view the details from the bill HB1813.

Fines for violations in prohibited areas range anywhere from $500 to $2,000 for each individual firework.

Even in areas where firework discharges are legal, there are some rules that must be followed. For example, it is illegal to explode of ignite fireworks within 600 feet of any church, a hospital other than a veterinary hospital, an asylum, a licensed child care center, or a public or private primary or secondary school or institution of higher education unless the person receives authorization in writing from that organization.

It is also illegal to sell, explode, or ignite fireworks within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or flammable compressed gasses are stored and dispensed. It is also illegal to explode or ignite fireworks within 100 feet of a place where fireworks are stored or sold.

You must also not ignite or discharge fireworks in or from a motor vehicle.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office has a list of common fireworks violations and rules to follow when using fireworks. Click here to see the list.

The fire marshal’s office also has a list of rules regarding the sale and storage of fireworks. Click here for more.