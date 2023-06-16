Fireworks, parades and festivals: Where to celebrate this Fourth of July

HOUSTON – Looking for a brilliant fireworks show, live music performance, a bit of exercise or a hearty meal for this Independence Day?

Here are some of the best places and activities to celebrate America’s upcoming birthday on Tuesday, July 4.

Baytown’s Independence Day Celebration

Enjoy two days of live music entertainment with Grammy award-winning headliners, food trucks and a variety of vendors in this two-day celebration at Baytown’s Bicentennial Park. The festivities kick off with live performances from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 3. Enjoy more performances and food trucks starting at 4:30 p.m. on July 4. Top off all of the fun with a stunning fireworks display, scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

Where: Bicentennial Park, 1001 Market St, Baytown, TX 77520

Bellaire Celebration of Independence Parade and Festival

Looking for an earlier celebration of the patriotic holiday? Bellaire has its annual Independence Parade, along with a children’s bike parade, kicking off at 9 a.m. on July 4. Enjoy the 30-minute parades and then kick back and indulge in the food and live music at the festival, which begins at 9:30 a.m.

Where: The parade starts at the intersection of South Rice Avenue and Valerie Street, and the festival takes place on the Bellaire Great Lawn and in Loftin Park.

City Centre Spectacular

Grab a bite to eat at the delicious variety of restaurants in the City Centre, and enjoy an evening of live music, accompanied by the 10-minute fireworks spectacular kicking off at 9:30 p.m.

Where: City Centre, 800 Town and Country Blvd

Freedom Run Houston

Spend your Fourth celebrating at one of the other local events listed here and then hit the asphalt a few days later in this patriotic race on Saturday, July 8. Register for a 5k, 10k or half marathon here.

Where: Eleanor Tinsley Park, 18-3600 Allen Pkwy

Galveston’s Fourth of July Parade

Stop by Galveston Island to enjoy the festive parade, which commences at 6 p.m. There will be many floats, adorned cars and performers. The event will be followed by a 9:15 p.m. fireworks show over the Gulf.

Where: The parade runs on Seawall Boulevard from 22nd Street to 45th Street.

Jersey Village July Fourth Festival

Enjoy a fun-packed festival in Jersey Village this Fourth with games and shopping, a BBQ competition, mechanical bull rides, beverages and live music including a tribute to George Strait. The parade will start at 6 p.m. and there will also be a fireworks display beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Clark Henry Park, Equador St., Jersey Village, TX 77040

Kemah Boardwalk’s Fourth of July Celebration

There’s no better way to celebrate than a day at Galveston’s Kemah Boardwalk. Enjoy live music, ride the boardwalk attractions, grab a bite from the various restaurants and watch a patriotic firework show over the Galveston Bay beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Where: 215 Kipp Ave, Kemah

MCTX Independence Day

Expect a lot of fun for the whole family on this Independence Day in Missouri City. There will be great music, carnival games, and delicious food available from local vendors.

Where: Houston Community College Missouri City Campus, 1600 Texas Parkway

Pearland Celebration of Freedom

This patriotic celebration, headlined by the Junior Gordon Band, runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Indulge in the family-friendly games and activities, free giveaways, a Teen Zone and craft vendor booths as well as food trucks. End the night with a spectacular 18-minute fireworks display.

Where: Independence Park (3449 Pearland Pkwy.)

Run Wild 5K Run

If you’re feeling sporty the morning of the Fourth, you can register to run this 5k at either 7:30 or 10:00 a.m. The funds will support Special Olympics Texas and Girls on the Run Greater Houston. There will also be a kids run, so the whole family can get moving. Runners will get nice swag, medals and running socks. Following the race, runners can enjoy a well-earned after party with pizza.

Where: 1141 Uptown Park Boulevard

Shell’s Freedom over Texas

Hosted by Mayor Sylvester Turner, this six-hour festival from 4 to 10 p.m. includes lawn games, live music, various food vendors and a performance from country star Chris Young. The celebration will conclude with a firework display. Admission is $10 per person and can be purchased here or at the gate.

Where: 3600 Allen Pkwy

Star Spangled Salute

Indulge your ears the evening before Independence Day at the Houston Symphony’s July 3rd performance at the Miller Outdoor Theatre at 8:00 p.m. Grab a front row seat when the gates open at 6:30 p.m. The concert is free, so no need to purchase a ticket. The Symphony will perform several patriotic songs and there will be a festive fireworks display.

Where: 6000 Hermann Park Drive

The Woodlands Red, Hot and Blue Festival

This festive extravaganza kicks off a 6 p.m. on Independence Day. Enjoy live music and activities at multiple sites, as well as a stunning firework display at 9 p.m.

Where: various locations, click here for details

Tomball Celebration and Street Fest

Enjoy this annual celebration beginning at 4 p.m. and including patriotic tunes, water inflatables, live music, movies, shopping and one of the biggest fireworks shows in Houston starting at 9:30 p.m.

Where: 14060 Farm to Market 2920