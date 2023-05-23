79º

Watch live: City of Houston to unveil plans for Shell Freedom Over Texas

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Shell 'Freedom over Texas' event lights up the sky for Fourth of July

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will reveal details, including headliners for Houston’s annual Fourth of July celebration, Shell Freedom Over Texas on Tuesday.

Among those joining Turner are Glen Wright, senior vice president of Shell USA, and Susan Christian, director of Mayor’s Office of Special Events.

Last year, country singer and Houston native Clay Walker served as a headliner for the event, which returned in person for the first time since the pandemic.

The event has become Houston’s annual signature Fourth of July celebration with an average of 50,000 people in attendance and is televised live in Houston.

Event details will be unveiled at 9 a.m. and KPRC 2+ will broadcast the news conference in the video player above.

