Woman allegedly tells HPD officers she shot man because she was ‘tired of being assaulted’

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a woman who allegedly claimed that she shot a man Friday because he was abusing her.

Sharde Renee Reed, 32, was charged with aggravated assault-family member.

Patrol officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of South Kirkwood Road about 6:55 p.m. and found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

An investigation determined the man and Reed were involved in an altercation when Reed opened fire. Reed told officers she was “tired of being assaulted” by the man, so she shot him, police said.

The relationship between Reed and the injured man was not immediately known.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office was consulted and Reed was subsequently charged for her role in the incident.

