KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Robert, the pup who is very peaceful

HOUSTON – Robert is hoping to find an owner who will love him forever.

He is a three-legged dog, but he has just as much energy as other pups. He had to have his leg amputated because he was in pain and for health reasons.

Robert is 4 years old and is lovable. His affectionate nature shines through.

He also has a soothing prescence and beautiful midnight fur. If you need a new furry best friend, you should adopt him.

If you’re interested in welcoming Robert into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

Pet Project Follow-Up: Elise

Elise found her furever home! (Houston Humane Society)

Elise is getting her happily ever after! She was a Pet Project pup recently. Her new owner was all smiles when she took Elise home.