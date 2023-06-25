96º

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Robert, the pup who is very peaceful

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Robert is hoping to find an owner who will love him forever.

He is a three-legged dog, but he has just as much energy as other pups. He had to have his leg amputated because he was in pain and for health reasons.

Robert is 4 years old and is lovable. His affectionate nature shines through.

He also has a soothing prescence and beautiful midnight fur. If you need a new furry best friend, you should adopt him.

If you’re interested in welcoming Robert into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

Pet Project Follow-Up: Elise

Elise found her furever home! (Houston Humane Society)

Elise is getting her happily ever after! She was a Pet Project pup recently. Her new owner was all smiles when she took Elise home.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

