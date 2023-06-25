97º

Celebration of Life for Big Pokey to be held at Houston City Hall

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Big Pokey (Chino Chase)

HOUSTON – The family and friends of Milton Powell, also known as Houston rap legend Big Pokey, are inviting the public to celebrate his life Sunday.

Big Pokey’s Community Celebration will be held at Houston City Hall located at 901 Bagby Street starting at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The event will be a family-friendly event that will consist of food trucks, music by DJ Big Tho, and a presentation.

The event is free to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Big Pokey died last Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while he was on stage in Beaumont.

