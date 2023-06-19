‘Long live the Sensei’: Notable Houstonians honor rap legend Big Pokey

HOUSTON – Houstonians are still mourning the sudden death of Houston rap legend, Big Pokey. He was 48.

Big Pokey, whose real name is Milton Powell, experienced a medical emergency at the beginning of his performance on stage in Beaumont over the weekend. A video captured by a fan showed him reportedly passing out, which circulated on social media before his death was later confirmed.

The cause of death has not been revealed.

Houston Mayor Sylvester released the following statement about the rapper on Twitter:

“The City of Houston and I extend our prayers and condolences to our own Screwed Up Click legendary rapper #BigPokey family and friends. Though many called him “low key,” his presence was larger than life in helping to catapult our hip hop scene nationally. We are grateful.”

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee shared her condolences:

“Let us remember him, and may God comfort his family, friends, and the hip-hop community. May he rest in peace and power,” she tweeted.

Lee continued to tweet, “I’m deeply saddened that our hometown legendary Houston rapper Big Pokey has passed away. He was an icon in the Houston rap community and he was doing what he loved to do in Beaumont when he died.”

Houston rapper Paul Wall also took his grievances on Twitter and Instagram:

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that I make this post saying rest in peace to @sucbigpokey what a great mentor and friend. A trendsetter and leader. I am so blessed to have known #BigPokey My love, prayers, and condolences go out to your family. Rest in peace big bro. Sensei Forever #ripbigpokey,” Paul Wall said on Instagram.

Houston rap legend and businessman Bun B made several posts on Instagram honoring the life of Big Pokey:

“I wasn’t ready for this. One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. He’d pull up, do what he had to do and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven.”

Houston rapper Slim Thug also shared memories on his Instagram by posting of photo of him and Big Pokey, stating:

“#RIPBIGPOKEYSad day in the cityHtown legend 👑👑👑SUC HOFHardest PitPrayers to his family 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Prayers to SUC.”