Houston rap legend Big Pokey dead at 45

HOUSTON – Houston rap legend Big Pokey died at 45 years old, according to a social media post shared by musician Bun B on Sunday.

Big Pokey’s real name was Milton Powell. Social media videos showed the rapper had a medical emergency while he was on stage in Beaumont this weekend. His cause of death has not been released.

Big Pokey’s publicist shared the following statement.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell. Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. He was well loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter!’”

Bun B also wrote the following message on social media.

“I wasn’t ready for this. One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. He’d pull up, do what he had to do and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven.”

He was well-known for his freestyle and was on the June 27th Freestyle.

According to Spotify, Big Pokey released his first full-length album “Hardest Pit in the Litter” in the 90s, which was referred to as a classic.