Tina Turner, trailblazing ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ who dazzled audiences worldwide, dies at 83

She ascended from rural roots to the heights of national stardom, establishing herself as one of the most popular Black female solo artists in the world.

American R&B and Pop singer Tina Turner performs onstage at the United Center, Chicago, Illinois, October 1, 2000. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) (Paul Natkin, 2019 Paul Natkin)

Tina Turner, the exuberant, heel-stomping, wild-haired rock goddess who sold out stadiums, earned a dozen Grammy Awards and won the adoration of fans around the world in an electrifying music career spanning five decades, has died, according to a statement on her official Facebook page.

She was 83.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” the statement said. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.

“Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music,” the statement went on to say. “All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

