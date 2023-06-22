Heat wave increasing visits to Houston Methodist emergency departments

HOUSTON – As 100-degree-plus days have become normal for summer 2023, Houston Methodist hospitals said they are seeing an uptick in emergency room visits for heat-related illnesses.

Systemwide, which includes the flagship hospital and our community hospitals in Baytown, Clear Lake, Sugar Land, The Woodlands, West and Willowbrook, Houston Methodist is seeing 30 to 40 heat-related cases in the emergency departments, according to a representative.

In the Texas Medical Center, the flagship Houston Methodist Hospital is seeing about four to six cases of heat-related illnesses per day.

Physicians are urging people to take precautions by staying hydrated, watching out for vulnerable family and friends, and limiting outdoor exercise to early morning or evening hours.

