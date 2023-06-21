Hot hot hot🌞: These are hilarious weather social media posts about Houston’s blazing heat wave🤣

HOUSTON – The weather is hot in Houston and some on social media have just the right way of putting things to make us all grin and bear it.

Here are some of our favorite postings about Houston’s recent heat wave.

Praying for the air-conditioner, y’all. 🕯️

We get it, you’re hot Houston! 👀

Houston, first rock from the sun. 🌞

Don’t mess with our thermostats. Seriously, don’t. 😍

Anger and heat are one and the same. 🌡️

This is actually a Houston hot-car hack, friends. 🤯

When the fans have had it -- and accurate -- so accurate. 😆

Shaded parking spots for all. 🐦🐦🐦🐦🐦

This is all of us -- even in the air-conditioning. 🧊🧊🧊

The hazards of cheap flip flops in H-Town. 👡

The FACTS of Houston seasons. 🥵

Sound advice. Anyone else feel bad for people with their windows down? 🔥🔥🔥🔥

This is all of us. Every single minute.

We’re reminded of this Indiana Jones moment often.

Just let this probably accurate fact settle in. Don’t get depressed...

You might be on the floor if you took a shot for each of these things that make the day delightful.

I didn’t know I was moving to NintendoLand, but yes, this is entirely true. ☀️

Just preheating.

The heat is still shocking even for Texas natives, but they’ll never tell you that until now.

Fans outside.

What’s your favorite hot-weather meme or message? Let us know down in the comments and we could include it in an update on this article.