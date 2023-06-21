Dangerous heat continues

Watch extended coverage on KPRC 2+

Today’s Forecast:

It is another dangerously hot day. High temperatures will top out in the triple-digits. The heat index will make it feel like 110-115 degrees again this afternoon.

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories have been extended through 8PM. Temperatures will be around triple digits with a dangerous heat index.

Rain chances tonight:

Storms are possible in the evening and will continue through Thursday.

An area of low pressure drops temperatures Thursday/Friday and also brings a chance of rain. Despite the rain chances, highs will still reach the mid-90s.

Tropical Storm Bret:

Tropical Storm Bret has not been strengthening as quick as previously forecast. It is still expected to strengthen as it pushes west with winds forecast to reach 65mph by Thursday morning. This forecast would keep Bret below the hurricane criteria. It is not forecast to enter the Gulf of Mexico as the weather pattern will curve this north, or dissipate it due to wind shear.

A storm forming in this area is incredibly rare. Only five storms have formed in the open Atlantic since 1950! Most June storms form in the Gulf of Mexico, northern Caribbean, or southeast coast. There is another wave getting more organized closer to Africa. If you don’t have our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App, now is the time to download it.

10-Day Forecast:

Today marks the first day of summer, expect temperatures to remain hot throughout the summer season. This week, on Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will reach 100°. However, there is potential for relief on Thursday and Friday with chances of rain between 20%-30%. The rain relief will be short lived, as temperatures will climb to the upper 90s and triple digits again by next week. Plan accordingly if you are spending time outdoors, take breaks in the shade or A/C, and stay hydrated.