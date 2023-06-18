97º

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Chase, the pup who looks like the Paw Patrol character

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – This pup Chase looks like the Paw Patrol character and will protect you from any danger.

He is a 3-year-old dog that is up for adoption with the Houston Humane Society.

Animal control found him on the side of a road near a ditch. He was scared of people at first, but he has opened up to people now.

He loves kisses and is a Beagle and Basset Hound mix. Chase is friendly with kids and other dogs. He also has big beautiful bright eyes.

If you’re interested in welcoming Chase into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

