Southeast Texas is under an Excessive Heat Watch Friday through Saturday: What this means

HOUSTON – An “Excessive Heat Watch” is now in effect in Southeast Texas from 11 a.m. Friday morning to 8 p.m. Saturday evening, but what does this mean?

Hot temperatures are expected to continue to rise over the next few days, bringing dangerous heat index values for the end of the week, over the weekend and for a large portion of next week, according to National Weather Service.

Watch the KPRC 2+ livestream player below for more updates:

Keep up with the weather forecast

Heat indexes will possibly exceed 113 degrees. NWS said it is possible the watch will be upgraded to an “Excessive Heat Warning.”

“All heat safety precautions should be taken whether there is a watch or a warning in place. With this heat expected to persist into much of next week, additional watches and/or warnings are anticipated,” a news release said.

Houston activates its heat emergency plan

During the watch, NWS urges those in Southeast Texas to:

Limit any time outdoors, especially during the afternoon

Check your backseat for any pets or children

Check in with your neighbors, especially the elderly

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated

Wear sunscreen and light clothing

See list of cooling centers