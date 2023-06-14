Houston activates its heat emergency plan

HOUSTON – The City of Houston is activating its Public Health Heat Emergency Plan, providing resources for people to take refuge from extreme heat.
The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat advisory for the Houston region through Monday.
The city activates the plan when the heat index, a calculation of air temperature and humidity, reaches 108 on two consecutive days. The forecast calls for maximum heat index values ranging from 108 to 114 beginning Thursday and into the weekend.
All Houston libraries and multi-service centers will function as cooling centers during their normal business hours weekdays and Saturdays. Community centers operated by Houston Parks and Recreation Department will open to the public after the conclusion of daily programming for enrolled participants.
People seeking accommodation due to disability, access or functional need can visit the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, 1475 W. Gray Street, but everyone is welcome all city sites.
“We all know Houston sometimes can be uncomfortably hot in the summer. I want everyone to understand this forecast calls for heat and humidity that is dangerous and potentially deadly for some of our vulnerable Houstonians. I encourage people to turn on their home’s air conditioners or seek relief at one of our cooling centers. Houstonians should also check on their family members who may need assistance,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “I want to thank all of our city departments and partners, who are working to activate the heat emergency plan and open the cooling centers.”
Sunday, June 18, and Monday, June 19, 2023
Anyone without air-conditioning can seek shelter at any of the following city buildings designated as cooling centers during the heat emergency. The locations will extend their normal hours and remain open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, and Monday, June 19 (City of Houston Juneteenth holiday).
- Tidwell Community Center, 9720 Spaulding St.
- Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, 1475 W. Gray St.
- Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
- Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Rd.
- Central Library, 500 McKinney St.
People without adequate transportation to a designated cooling center can call 3-1-1 to request a free ride from METRO or zTrip. Transportation is only to and from the cooling centers; transportation to other locations is unavailable.
The Houston Health Department encourages people to take extra precautions to protect themselves from heat-related illness and death. High-risk groups such as adults ages 55 and older, children under the age of 4, and people with chronic illness or who are either overweight or on certain medications should stay inside air-conditioned buildings between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., the hottest part of the day.
The department recommends people protect themselves and their families from potentially deadly heat-related illness. It recommends people:
- Increase water consumption. Drink lots of liquids even before getting thirsty, but avoid beverages with caffeine, alcohol, or large amounts of sugar because these can result in the loss of body fluid.
- Conduct outdoor work or exercise in the early morning or evening when temperatures are not as high. Outdoor workers should drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement beverages and take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned facility. People unaccustomed to working or exercising in a hot environment need to start slowly and gradually increase heat exposure over several weeks.
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing that permits the evaporation of perspiration.
- Do not leave infants, children, senior citizens or pets unattended in a parked vehicle, even if the windows are cracked open. Check to make sure everyone is out of the car and don’t overlook children who may have fallen asleep.
- Wear a wide-brimmed hat to help prevent sunburn as well as heat-related illness. Apply sunscreen, which protects from the sun’s harmful rays and reduces the risk of sunburn.
- Seek accommodations in air-conditioned facilities during the heat of the day if the house is not air-conditioned: a relative’s home, multi-service centers, malls, movie theaters, libraries, etc.
- Take frequent cool baths or showers if your home is not air-conditioned.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include weakness, dizziness, excessive sweating, cool or moist skin, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, and a fast and weak pulse. People experiencing these symptoms should lower their body temperature by getting to a cooler place, drinking water, taking a cool shower or bath and resting.
A throbbing headache, red, hot, and dry skin (no longer sweating), extremely high body temperature (above 103°), nausea or vomiting, confusion, loss of consciousness and a rapid, strong pulse are signs of heat stroke. If these symptoms occur, call 9-1-1 immediately and try to lower the person’s body temperature until help arrives.
People may seek air-conditioning in city multi-service centers, libraries and recreation centers during normal business hours, even when the Public Health Heat Emergency Plan is not activated.
To find the nearest cooling center location or an air-conditioned city facility, people can call 3-1-1 for more information.
City multi-service centers and libraries are listed below.
Multi-Service Centers:
Acres Homes Multi-Service Center
6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
Houston, Texas 77091-3105
Alief Neighborhood Center
11903 Bellaire Blvd.
Houston, Texas 77072-2310
Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
6402 Market St.
Houston, Texas 77020-6840
Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center
4014 Market St.
Houston, Texas 77020-4129
Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center
3810 W. Fuqua St.
Houston, Texas 77045-6402
Kashmere Multi-Service Center
4802 Lockwood Dr.
Houston, Texas 77026-2941
Magnolia Multi-Service Center
7037 Capitol St.
Houston, Texas 77011-4643
Northeast Multi-Service Center
9720 Spaulding St.
Houston, Texas 77016-4841
Southwest Multi-Service Center
6400 High Star Dr.
Houston, Texas 77074-5006
Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center
4410 Reed Road
Houston, Texas 77051-2718
Third Ward Multi-Service Center
3611 Ennis St.
Houston, Texas 77004-4407
West End Multi-Service Center
170 Heights Blvd.
Houston, Texas 77020-3729
Libraries:
Acres Homes Library
8501 West Montgomery
Houston, TX 77088
Alief Regional Library
11903 Bellaire Blvd.
Houston, TX 77072
Blue Ridge Library
7007 West Fugua
Houston, TX 77489
Bracewell Library
9002 Kingspoint Dr.
Houston, TX 77075
Carnegie Library
1050 Quitman
Houston, TX 77009
Central Library
500 McKinney
Houston, TX 77002
Clayton Library
5300 Caroline
Houston, TX 77004
Collier Regional Library
6200 Pinemont
Houston, TX 77092
Flores Library
110 North Milby
Houston, TX 77003
Frank Express Library
10103 Fondren (inside Brays Oaks Towers)
Houston, TX 77096
Gregory Library
1300 Victor
Houston, TX 77019
Heights Library
1302 Heights Blvd.
Houston, TX 77008
Hillendahl Library
2436 Gessner
Houston, TX 77080
HMRC Library
550 McKinney
Houston, TX 77002
Johnson Library
3517 Reed Rd
Houston, TX 77051
Jungman Library
5830 Westheimer
Houston, TX 77057
Kashmere Gardens Library
5411 Pardee
Houston, TX 77026
Looscan Library
2510 Willowick
Houston, TX 77028
Mancuso Library
6767 Bellfort
Houston, TX 77087
Melcher Library
7200 Keller
Houston, TX 77012
Montrose Library
4100 Montrose
Houston, TX 77006
Moody Library
9525 Irvington
Houston, TX 77076
Oak Forest Library
1349 West 43rd
Houston, TX 77018
Park Place Regional Library
8145 Park Place
Houston, TX 77017
Pleasantville Library
1520 Gelhorn
Houston, TX 77029
Ring Library
8835 Long Point
Houston, TX 77055
Robinson-Westchase Library
3223 Wilcrest
Houston, TX 77042
Scenic Woods Regional Library
10677 Homestead Rd.
Houston, TX 77016
Smith Library
3624 Scott
Houston, TX 77004
Southwest Express Library
6400 High Star
Houston, TX 77074
Stanaker Library
611 S. Sgt Macario Garcia
Houston, TX 77011
Stella Link Regional Library
7405 Stella Link
Houston, TX 77025
TECHLink Dixon Library
8002 Hirsch
Houston, TX 77016
Tuttle Library
702 Kress
Houston, TX 77020
Vinson Library
3810 West Fuqua
Houston, TX 77045
Walter Library
7660 Clarewood
Houston, TX 77036
Young Library
5107 Griggs Rd
Houston, TX 77021