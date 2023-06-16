Celebrate Freedom: KPRC 2 hosts Juneteenth event filled with music, food and FUN!

HOUSTON – At this year’s KPRC 2 Juneteenth Celebration, employees were able to enjoy some fun-filled activities while also celebrating freedom this Thursday.

Down at the station located off the Southwest Freeway, employees were able to listen to music, eat some food and enjoy presentations on Freedom Day.

The Juneteenth holiday was created in recognition of slaves who remained held captive in various parts of Texas and later received word of their freedom more than two years after they were already legally freed by the Emancipation Proclamation.

At the studio, KPRC 2 hosted Ms. Patty’s food truck, Howdy Homemade Katy ice cream and even had Juneteenth trivia games with giveaways.

