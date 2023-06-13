Have you seen Scooter? Suspect wanted in fatal shooting of man at gas station near southwest Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect charged in the fatal shooting of a man at a gas station near southwest Houston last month.

Joshua Lashun McWilliam, 32, has been charged with murder.

McWilliam, also known as “Scooter,” is accused in the death of Larenzo Terrell, 33.

On May 28 about 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at a gas station at 14711 Main Street.

They arrived to find Terrell in the parking lot, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department transported the victim to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Further investigation identified McWilliam as the suspect and, on June 7, he was charged.

Anyone with information on McWilliam’s whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.