Off-duty HPD officer allegedly shoots woman at northwest Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – A woman was shot in the face by an off-duty officer with the Houston Police Department at an apartment complex in northwest Houston Monday, authorities said.

HPD and emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting at the Westerly Apartments located in the 10300 block of Clay Road at around 12:45 a.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they located a woman with a gunshot wound to the face. She was transported to a nearby trauma center in an unknown condition.

According to investigators, the officer lives at the residence. HPD is expected to have a news conference to provide further information.

