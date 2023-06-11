KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Elise, the pup who can be your loyal companion

HOUSTON – This week Elise stopped by KPRC 2. She is looking for a welcoming home.

She is a mother, who had four puppies not too long ago. Her foster family said she is the sweetest dog they have ever met.

Elise is a tiny dog, so she is perfect to cuddle, and she has beautiful fluffy ears.

She is patient and will sit next to you to keep you company. This doggo is playful and is friendly with dogs or cats.

Elise is crate-trained and would be happy to be part of your family.

If you’re interested in welcoming Elise into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

Elise is ready to go home. (KPRC)

KPRC Pet Project Follow-Up: Lasso

Lasso found his forever home! (KPRC)

Lasso found his forever home after more than 100 days at the shelter. We bet he’s wagging his tail from happiness at his new house.