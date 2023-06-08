Teen critically injured after argument at convenience store leads to shootout in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – A 19-year-old was critically injured after being shot multiple times during an altercation in southwest Houston early Thursday.

According to Houston police, officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. to a shooting call in the 6100 block of Fairdale Lane.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body and leg areas.

Investigators were told the victim was with his girlfriend at a nearby convenience store, located in the 3100 block of Greenridge, when he got into a verbal altercation with another man.

The teen told his girlfriend to leave as things escalated.

That is when he and the other person both pulled out guns and began shooting at each other, police said.

The teen was struck several times and ran to get help from a family member at a nearby apartment complex. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The other shooter fled the scene. Police said they are unsure how many suspects, overall, may have been involved.

