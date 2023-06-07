Man dead after suspect allegedly reaches into car, shoots several times in west Houston

HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was shot several times on Wednesday in west Houston, the Houston Police Department said.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Lakeside Estates Drive.

HPD officers were dispatched to the scene at around 1 a.m. A caller stated shots were heard and a second caller told police they thought a person was shot inside a car in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found a man about 30 years old dead inside of the vehicle. He was parked in the moving lanes of the lot and has not been identified, investigators said.

Authorities believe the suspect(s) reached into the driver’s side of the car and shot the man several times in his side and legs. The suspect(s) then left the scene, HPD said.

Police have video footage of the incident and saw three men possibly connected to the case running away from the scene.

Officers also said a black SUV may have returned to where the shooting happened and fired more shots.

Authorities have not released the names of any suspects and they are still investigating the motive for the shooting.