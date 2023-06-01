Harris County judge makes ruling on oil spill in Dayton

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, Harris County Judge Lauren Reeder issued a temporary injunction regarding residents in Dayton and Jay Management Company.

Under the temporary injunction, the court said the homeowners have suffered damages because of the ongoing oil spills and leakage in rural Liberty County. However, the court also acknowledges that Jay Management Company may continue oil and gas production, but it has to make sure that its operations won’t lead to any additional leakage or spillage.

Attorney Roy Elizondo said the temporary injunction is a win for the plaintiffs.

“We got the relief we were seeking, and I think the judge did the right thing. Not only on a human level but a legal level. We were expecting to possibly file some supplemental briefs and wait until tomorrow, but the judge did her own research I’m sure, and made sure that her order was in compliance with Texas State laws and met the abuse of discretion standards. I didn’t think she was going to sign it unless she felt comfortable with it and I’m just glad it happened sooner rather than later,” Attorney Elizondo said.

The temporary injunction does not include leaks caused by residents or any other third-party company. The order also states that Jay Management Company is required to ensure that its equipment is functioning properly.

Residents must allow Jay Management Company access to its equipment and other assets to make repairs and remediations.

On Tuesday, Judge Reeder heard testimony from both sides.

“It was a good show on both ends. I was very impressed with the defendant’s presentation of their case. They came very strong and made some good points obviously that the judge considered. I think our counterpoints ultimately turned the tide in our favor and apparently issued on the order that was issued today. I think everyone is happy and I know our clients are happy,” Attorney Elizondo said.

Under this court order, if either party violates the injunction, they must present evidence, pictures, or videos to the judge.

Both parties must meet with a mediator within 60 days of the temporary injunction.

Jay Management Company issued a statement:

“Harris County Civil Court Judge, Laureen Reeder restored Jay Management’s ability to continue oil & gas production on Plaintiff’s property while it proceeds to clean up an oil spill in Dayton, Texas.

Reeder heard testimony on the matter yesterday. Attorneys for the Plaintiffs and Jay Management argued the merits of the case. Defendant’s attorneys and witnesses for the Defense included agents from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC).

Today, Judge Reeder found there was no reason to keep Jay Management from the production of oil & gas as they continue cleanup efforts on Plaintiff’s properties stemming from a spill earlier this year caused by a surface resident. Defendants, Jay Management, were ordered to stop production on Plaintiff’s properties on May 18th by Civil Court Judge, Robert Shaffer. The stoppage included 10 producing oil wells across several plaintiff’s properties. Jay Management oversees more than 140 active wells in Liberty County.

‘Today is a win for us. Judge Reeder saw that Jay Management is in full compliance with the Railroad Commission and other governmental agencies in its handling of cleanup efforts. Jay Management has done nothing wrong. There was no proof put on by the Plaintiff that this spill is causing any harm to those living around it. After inspecting the equipment, Jay Management will immediately restore production on the 10 wells that were shut down. It’s important for residents or anyone living near an active oil field to call 811 before digging, drilling, or excavating in known areas where oil and gas production is taking place.’

-Amir Sanker, COO of Jay Management Company, LLC

The initial spill was created by a resident clearing land and digging without calling 811 or notifying Jay Management. As a result, some pipes were damaged. Jay Management was not made aware of one pipe leak causing the oil cleanup currently underway until January 29, 2023. Likely weeks after the pipe was compromised. Once notified, Jay Management immediately contacted contractors, and the cleanup process started the same day.

Prior to the hearing, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC), along with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) concluded that Jay Management is complying and following all rules and regulations regarding the current oil spill cleanup process on the extra jurisdictional properties in the City of Dayton, Texas.

Environmental testing was performed and is ongoing. To date, results show no water or air contamination exists. Numerous government agency findings specifically point out that the crude oil spill caused or is currently causing no health issues.

Jay Management has been a productive and exceptional member of the Dayton, Texas community since 2008.”

SEE ALSO:

Residents in Dayton community concerned about their health, livestock after crude oil spill

Crews began cleanup process after crude oil spill in Dayton community; Residents say they’re concerned about their health

Residents in Dayton hold community meeting about oil spill

Harris County judge orders Jay Management Company to stop oil services in small Dayton community

Families in Dayton say Jay Management Company continues oil production despite temporary restraining order from judge