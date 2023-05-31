DWI suspect caught driving girlfriend’s vehicle in Galveston County charged in her murder

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A man who was arrested for driving while intoxicated last Sunday has been charged in his girlfriend’s murder, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a welfare check in the 1000 block of Head Hunter Drive in Gilchrist, Texas, Thursday at around 4:41 p.m.

Authorities said when they arrived at the scene, they located the victim, identified as Tina Kelley, 45, dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, detectives said they learned that Kelley’s boyfriend, Raymond Borden, was arrested on Sunday, May 21, for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest at around 2:20 a.m., while operating Kelley’s pickup truck. Detectives later located the handgun used to murder Kelley inside the same vehicle Borden was driving when he was arrested, GCSO said.

The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office approved an arrest warrant for Borden. He was charged and was given a $250,000 bond. Borden is currently in the Galveston County Jail.