POLICE: Houston man wanted after reportedly shooting ex-girlfriend to death in Palestine, Texas

HOUSTON – A Houston man is now wanted for murder after police say he shot and killed a woman earlier this week.

According to Palestine police, the man reportedly killed the woman on Thursday, March 2 at a residence in the 200 block of Joe Louis Street.

Officers say they were called to that location just before 10 p.m. in reference to a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they say they found a woman inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso.

Medical professionals arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. The victim was identified as Brittany Johnson, 30, of Palestine.

Investigators say the suspect was identified as Johnson’s ex-boyfriend, Joseph Christopher Cole, 50, of Houston.

Detectives say they have an arrest warrant for Cole for the charge of Murder but have not located him yet.

Anyone with information related to this case can contact the Palestine Police Department at (903) 729-2254 or the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at (903) 729-8477.