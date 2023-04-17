Man possibly dead after allegedly shooting woman to death, firing at officer before setting fire to home in Sugar Land

A woman is dead after she was shot by a man who also fired at officers with the Sugar Land Police Department Sunday, officials said.

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A woman is dead after she was shot by a man who also fired at an officer with the Sugar Land Police Department before setting fire to a home Sunday, officials said. Now, investigators say that the suspect may have been found dead.

Police were contacted by a woman who said she was shoved by a man and wanted to leave her home in the 4100 block of Isaacks Way at around 11 p.m.

An officer arrived at the scene and said he witnessed a man and woman leave the home. The man, who was assaulting the woman, then pulled out a gun and shot her, Sugar Land Communications Director Doug Adolph said. He then fired at an officer and the officer returned fire, Adolph said.

Authorities said the suspect set fire to the home and took off. They aren’t sure if he was hit by the gunfire, according to Adolph.

Officers searched the area and said they weren’t able to find the man, but they had reason to believe he had returned to the house. A perimeter was set up around the home and police stayed a distance away due to the threat of the shooter possibly being in the house or area, investigators said.

After officers eventually made it into the home, they found a man who they believe to be the suspect dead. Right now, investigators said it is unclear how he died.

Police said a juvenile was in the home at the time of the incident and the juvenile is OK.

Residents were urged to stay inside their homes as a safety precaution.

Texas Rangers are to take over the investigation.