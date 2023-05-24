National Weather Service says Huntsville, Willis storm damage consistent with 80 mph microburst

The National Weather Service is surveying damage caused by Tuesday’s storms in Walker and Montgomery County Wednesday.

The survey team was in Walker County Wednesday morning and will be in Montgomery County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the weather service, survey crews in Huntsville found damage consistent with that of a microburst. They said the estimated max windspeeds were 80 mph.

Microburst explained (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The microburst caused widespread tree damage which impacted several homes, businesses and vehicles.

They also confirmed damage in the Cape Malibu subdivision in Willis was also associated with a microburst.

“So far, all the damage seen points to straight-line wind damage, with no evidence of any tornadoes at this time. Damage suggests a range of windspeeds between 60 and 80 mph, which is roughly on par with the wind speeds seen in an EF-0 tornado,” said senior meteorologist Sean Luchs.

The weather service said the survey is ongoing and continues.

