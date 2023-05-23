2 dead, 7 injured after house under construction collapses in Conroe subdivision

CONROE, Texas – Authorities say two people have been pronounced dead and multiple injuries were reported after a house collapsed in the Conroe area Tuesday afternoon.

According to Conroe’s Assistant Fire Chief Mike Legoudes, the deadly incident took place near the Ladera Creek Trace Subdivision.

Police say a house in the area that was under construction collapsed.

Officials have not provided an update on the seven individuals who were hospitalized.

It is unclear exactly what caused the damage however severe storms were seen across the Conroe area most of Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials are asking people to avoid the area.