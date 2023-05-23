82º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

2 dead, 7 injured after house under construction collapses in Conroe subdivision

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Conroe, Structural collapse, Deadly storm, Weather

CONROE, Texas – Authorities say two people have been pronounced dead and multiple injuries were reported after a house collapsed in the Conroe area Tuesday afternoon.

According to Conroe’s Assistant Fire Chief Mike Legoudes, the deadly incident took place near the Ladera Creek Trace Subdivision.

Police say a house in the area that was under construction collapsed.

Officials have not provided an update on the seven individuals who were hospitalized.

It is unclear exactly what caused the damage however severe storms were seen across the Conroe area most of Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter