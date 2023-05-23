Passenger dead, children among several hurt after car crashes off bridge on Gulf Freeway in La Marque

One passenger dead, four others hurt (including children) in car crash in La Marque

LA MARQUE, Texas – One person died and four others, including children, are critically hurt after a car falls off a bridge on I-45 in La Marque late Monday night, officials said.

Authorities with La Marque responded to a crash on the Gulf Freeway southbound near FM 1765 and Delaney Street at around 11:30 p.m.

According to Deputy Chief Chad Waggoner, the vehicle crashed over a railing and landed on the roadway below the bridge.

One of the passengers in the crash died at the scene.

Four others were taken to area hospitals where they remain in critical condition.

Waggoner said among those injured are children, including a baby. Their ages were not known at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing by authorities with La Marque PD and Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

All southbound lanes at I-45 near Delaney remain shut down at this time as authorities investigate.