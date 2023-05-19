Car crashes into Clear Lake home, causes residence to catch fire

A vehicle crashed into a home in the Clear Lake area Friday, causing it to catch on fire, the Houston Police Department said.

HPD and the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a crash on Manorhill Drive and Kelbrook Drive at around 12:15 a.m.

According to officials, the call was upgraded after the car caught on fire, which extended to the front of the house.

The driver and occupants of the home were not injured in the incident, but a firefighter was transported to the hospital with a minor injury.

It is not known what caused the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Vehicle crashes into Clear Lake home, causing residence to catch fire (KPRC 2)