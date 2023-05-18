88º

LIVE

Local News

Chase ends with suspect, officer crashing into homes in east Houston

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Chase, Houston, crime
Suspect, officer crash into homes at end of chase (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – A police chase in east Houston ended with the suspect and an officer crashing into two separate homes.

Houston police said it happened around noon Thursday. Police began pursuing a suspect in the 1000 block of Cimarron Street. The chase ended with the two vehicles crashing into homes at the intersection of Cimarron Street and HollyPark Drive.

No injuries were reported and the vehicles have since been removed from the homes. It is unclear at this time what charges the suspect will be facing.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email