Man shot, stabbed in possible self-defense situation in NE Houston; woman, child detained

HOUSTON – A man was shot and stabbed in what appeared to be a self-defense situation at an apartment complex in northeast Houston Thursday, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance that was called in as a shooting in the 6700 block of Bennington Street at around 2:50 a.m.

Arriving units located a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to the torso and two stab wounds in both arms. The man was transported by ambulance and is expected to be OK, HPD said.

According to investigators, the man and a woman live at the apartment complex. Police said the shooting and stabbing may have stemmed from self-defense.

“After talking to the folks, to some of the witnesses around here, we’re leaning towards possibly that this was a self-defense-type deal where the female was possibly being attacked,” Lt. R. Willkens said.

The woman and a 12-year-old child were detained.

The case will be referred to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.

