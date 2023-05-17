Alvin ISD school bus involved in crash on I-45 Gulf Freeway feeder road near Fuqua Street

HOUSTON – A crash involving an Alvin Independent School District school bus has two frontage lanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway headed northbound shut down Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at 6:03 a.m. at I-45 Gulf near Fuqua Street.

Houston TranStar cameras show a gray or silver-colored mini-van rammed into the rear-end of the school bus.

Two students were onboard the school bus. Neither of them, including the bus driver and the driver of the van, suffered injuries.

KPRC 2 will update this story as soon as information becomes available.