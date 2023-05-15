Crews responding to fire at Marathon Petroleum facility in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas – Crews are responding to reports of a fire at the Marathon Petroleum facility in Texas City.

The fire was reported in one of the units around 10 a.m.

There is a fire at a unit at Marathon. Emergency responders are on scene. No shelter in place is needed, and there is no threat to the community.



Our emergency responders are closely monitoring the situation, including monitoring the air quality. — City of Texas City (@CityofTexasCity) May 15, 2023

Currently, according to Texas City officials, there is no shelter-in-place and no threat to the community.

Sky2 is over the scene and flames and black smoke could be seen coming from one of the units. There has been no word of injuries.

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more details.