Crews responding to fire at Marathon Petroleum facility in Texas City

Ninfa Saavedra

Plant fire at Marathon in Texas City (KPRC)

TEXAS CITY, Texas – Crews are responding to reports of a fire at the Marathon Petroleum facility in Texas City.

The fire was reported in one of the units around 10 a.m.

Currently, according to Texas City officials, there is no shelter-in-place and no threat to the community.

Sky2 is over the scene and flames and black smoke could be seen coming from one of the units. There has been no word of injuries.

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more details.

