1 person transported to hospital after possible explosion at INEOC plant in Pasadena, sheriff says

PASADENA, Texas – One person has been transported to the hospital after a possible pipeline explosion at a chemical plant in Pasadena Wednesday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

Crews from the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the possible explosion that occurred at INEOC, which is located in the 3500 block of Pasadena Freeway around noon.

Transtar cameras showed large flames and black smoke coming from the plant.

Sheriff Gonzalez said Beltway 8 at SH 225 is currently shut down and drivers should avoid the area.

Harris County HazMat is enroute to a possible pipeline explosion in the 3500 block of Pasadena Fwy.

The city of Pasadena said it is aware of the fire and will continue to monitor it, but at this time, no protective actions have been put in place for residents.

The City of Pasadena is monitoring a plant fire at INEOC Currently there are no protective actions are needed by residents.

