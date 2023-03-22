78º

1 person transported to hospital after possible explosion at INEOC plant in Pasadena, sheriff says

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Crews responding to possible plant explosion (KPRC)

PASADENA, Texas – One person has been transported to the hospital after a possible pipeline explosion at a chemical plant in Pasadena Wednesday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

Crews from the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the possible explosion that occurred at INEOC, which is located in the 3500 block of Pasadena Freeway around noon.

Transtar cameras showed large flames and black smoke coming from the plant.

Sheriff Gonzalez said Beltway 8 at SH 225 is currently shut down and drivers should avoid the area.

The city of Pasadena said it is aware of the fire and will continue to monitor it, but at this time, no protective actions have been put in place for residents.

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more details.

