Fire reignites at Shell Chemical Plant in Deer Park

DEER PARK – A fire has reignited at the Shell Deer Park Chemical Plant, several hours after it was extinguished.

According to the Deer Park Office of Emergency Management, the fire has rekindled and firefighters are currently back putting it out.

Shell released a statement confirming the rekindling.

Response crews are currently responding to a fire on site, which was a result of remaining product on-site reigniting. Channel Industries Mutual Aid was called in an abundance of caution, and employees and contractors are accounted for with no injuries reported. (1/2) — Shell Deer Park Chemicals (@ShellDeerPark) May 6, 2023

“Response crews are currently responding to a fire on site, which was a result of remaining product on-site reigniting. Channel Industries Mutual Aid was called in an abundance of caution, and employees and contractors are accounted for with no injuries reported. Air monitoring is ongoing and has not detected harmful levels of chemicals. There is no danger to the nearby community, however residents and neighbors will notice black smoke, flaring and a potential for increased noise from the facility.”

The Deer Park Police Department said the remaining product reignited at 3:14 p.m.

All employees and contractors are currently accounted for and no injuries have been reported.

A large fire broke out at the facility Friday afternoon. The fire burned until early Saturday when the Deer Park Office of Emergency Management said it had been extinguished.

RELATED: Deer Park residents say loud rumbling kept them awake Friday night following Shell Chemical Plant fire

9 contractors released from hospital after Shell Chemical Plant fire in Deer Park