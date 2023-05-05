LIVE REPORT: Massive fire erupts after explosion at Shell refinery plant in Deer Park

DEER PARK, Texas – A massive fire has been reported after an explosion at a Shell refinery plant near Deer Park.

The location of the plant is in the block of 5900 Highway 225 near Center Street.

It is unclear what caused the explosion or the chemical that is currently burning off, however, smoke was seen billowing from SKY 2 cameras.

Small flares and dark smoke plumes can be seen across the plant.

Shell officials stated that a Shelter in Place was not issued for the city of Deer Park.

Update: At this time, Shell Deer Park is advising that a Shelter-In-Place is not neccesary, at this time. At information arises, we will provide updates to social media accounts and the City of Deer Park website at https://t.co/Er39XT2Z0a pic.twitter.com/IgDVik0znu — DeerParkOEM (@deerparkoem) May 5, 2023

A spokesperson from the team at Community Awareness Emergency Response (CAER) system released the following statement:

“This is the Environmental Duty Representative at Shell Deer Park. We are currently experiencing fire within one of our units. The incident is being handled within the boundaries of this facility and there is no threat to the community form this incident. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

No injuries have been reported, however, it’s unclear if the plant was ever evacuated.

Harris County Fire Marshal and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are responding.

Receiving preliminary reports of some type of explosion at an industrial plant at 5900 SH-225. Responding units can see fire from the freeway. @hcfmo & @HCSOTexas industrial team have begun coordinating. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 5, 2023

Our partners @hcfmo will be lead. Unified Command is being established, with multi-agency response. #HouNews https://t.co/VNvdV8KPqg — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 5, 2023

Deer Park ISD officials say a Shelter in Place was not issued because the wind is blowing away from campuses.

School dismissal is took place according to the regular schedule.

