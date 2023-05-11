Pappas is leaving Hobby: This is what your airport experience could be like soon at HOU

HOUSTON – Travelers at William P. Hobby Airport will soon be saying goodbye to Pappasito’s and other Pappas Restaurant concepts.

Four Families, the joint venture among Pappas Restaurants, LaTrelle’s Management, and Grover Jackson/GP Capital America LLC. that has served as the airport’s food and beverage concessionaire since 2002, will cease operating inside Hobby Airport at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Eight temporary dining options will operate in their place.

A media representative told KPRC 2 Houston Airports hopes to release additional details about these temporary dining options Friday.

In March, Houston City Council voted to enter an agreement with the group Areas to handle restaurant operations at the airport for the next 10 years.

The new concessionaire, which operates food and beverage outlets at airports across the nation, will operate numerous local concepts at Hobby like Killen’s Barbeque, The Spot, SpindleTap Brewery, Throughgood Coffee and Clutch City Coffee, and national brands like Starbucks and Yard House.

Earlier this year, Houston City Council awarded a 10-year food and beverage contract to LaTrelle’s Management, which will bring Common Bond Bakery, Velvet Taco, The Rustic, Dish Society, Pinks Pizza and Fat Cat Creamery to Hobby Airport by November 2024.

Between the two contracts, 20 new food and beverage concepts will open inside Hobby Airport between fall 2023 and winter 2024.

After Areas was awarded a contract over Four Families, the Pappas Group filed a lawsuit against Areas and the City of Houston, claiming that the procurement process was flawed.

