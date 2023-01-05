Common Bond among new restaurant concepts coming to Houston’s Hobby Airport

HOUSTON – Common Bond and Pinks Pizza are among the local restaurant concepts coming to William P. Hobby Airport under a new concessions contract Houston City Council approved Wednesday.

The 10-year agreement with the Houston-based LaTrelle’s Gallery LP is expected to create at least 300 jobs across 10 new concession locations, the Houston Airport System announced in a release.

The new concessions will feature a mix of local eateries and national brands.

The local concepts include:

Common Bond Bistro and Bakery

Velvet Taco

Pinks Pizza

Dish Society

The national brands LaTrelle’s will operate at Hobby:

Wendy’s

Peet’s Coffee

Dunkin’ Donuts

Jersey Mike’s Subs.

LaTrelle’s Management’s transition into the concessions program at Hobby Airport is scheduled to begin in April 2023.