Common Bond among new restaurant concepts coming to Houston’s Hobby Airport

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Turtle brownie from Common Bond (Common Bond)

HOUSTON – Common Bond and Pinks Pizza are among the local restaurant concepts coming to William P. Hobby Airport under a new concessions contract Houston City Council approved Wednesday.

The 10-year agreement with the Houston-based LaTrelle’s Gallery LP is expected to create at least 300 jobs across 10 new concession locations, the Houston Airport System announced in a release.

The new concessions will feature a mix of local eateries and national brands.

The local concepts include:

  • Common Bond Bistro and Bakery
  • Velvet Taco
  • Pinks Pizza
  • Dish Society

The national brands LaTrelle’s will operate at Hobby:

  • Wendy’s
  • Peet’s Coffee
  • Dunkin’ Donuts
  • Jersey Mike’s Subs.

LaTrelle’s Management’s transition into the concessions program at Hobby Airport is scheduled to begin in April 2023.

