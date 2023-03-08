Hobby Airport food fight ends with vote pushing out Pappas

Council members delay vote to keep Pappas restaurants at Hobby Airport or go with Miami-based company

HOUSTON – The city of Houston awarded a lucrative Hobby Airport concessions contract to a new company, pushing out Pappas restaurant amid much debate.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and 10 other council members voted “yes” in favor of awarding the contract, with six voting “no.”

Areas, a Miami-based company, defeated Pappas by a razor-thin margin in the original presentations, but the formal approval process has come under fire up until the moment council members made the final vote.

Since then, there have been questions over the legitimacy of what Areas presented in its bid. Specifically, a well-known Houston chef they touted as their “culinary consultant.”

The chef is Chris Shepherd, who told KPRC 2 Investigates last week that he was not a part of the Areas team.

