Teen arrested in shooting of 14-year-old bystander following disagreement with another teen in SW Houston

HOUSTON – A teen accused of shooting a 14-year-old bystander while trying to shoot another teen near a southwest Houston middle school last month was arrested, the Houston Police Department said.

Bairon Guerra, 17, is charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 183rd State District Court.

On April 12, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of a strip center located at 8599 West Bellfort Ave. and found the victim, who was struck by gunfire. Police said he was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, was treated for his injuries and released.

Further investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from an altercation between the suspect and another teen near Louie Welch Middle School, HPD said.

As Guerra was firing a rifle toward the teen, who was running across the street, police said he shot a moving vehicle, hitting the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in a silver Toyota SUV, HPD said.

Guerra was arrested last Thursday without incident. Police have not said what the fight was about.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division at (713) 308-8800.