Welch Middle School on lockdown after 1 person injured in nearby shooting

HOUSTON – One person was shot near Louie Welch Middle School in southwest Houston Wednesday, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers received reports of a shooting in the 8900 block of West Bellfort at around 7:50 a.m.

According to HPD, one person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Parents have been picking up their children at the school, which is located at 11544 South Gessner Rd.

See map of where the shooting happened: